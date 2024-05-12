JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,459,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 953,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after buying an additional 230,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,779 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

