Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,719. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

