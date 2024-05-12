John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
