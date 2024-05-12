John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.41. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 65,653 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $301,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

