John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.01

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.41. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 65,653 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.