JMP Securities Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $106.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.60.

CYTK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,754,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

