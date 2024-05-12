JMP Securities Boosts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $135.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCI. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.75.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,794,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303. 25.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in HCI Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.