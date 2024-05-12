JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.9 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

FROG traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

