JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.9 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

JFrog Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

