JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.9 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

