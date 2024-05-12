JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.88 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.
JFrog Stock Down 18.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
