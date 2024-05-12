Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 66,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 99,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Jet.AI Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jet.AI stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jet.AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:JTAI ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 339,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Jet.AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

