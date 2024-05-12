Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 66,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 99,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Jet.AI Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.57.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI
About Jet.AI
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jet.AI
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.