JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

About JCDecaux

Further Reading

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

