Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 395.6% in April

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 395.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Friday. 188,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. JBS had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

