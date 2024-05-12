Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JANX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

JANX stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 3.87. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

