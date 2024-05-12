iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $124.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

