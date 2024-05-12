iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Lessened by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

IWY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.92. The company had a trading volume of 210,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

