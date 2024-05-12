iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stake Decreased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 9.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.88% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.