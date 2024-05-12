iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

