iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $162.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.