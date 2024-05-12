iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.87. 76,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 8,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

