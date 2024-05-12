iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 660.2% in April

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 660.2% from the April 15th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,985,000 after buying an additional 112,351 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ESGE opened at $33.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

