iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $523.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

