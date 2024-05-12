iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USIG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 725,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,764,000 after buying an additional 450,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.