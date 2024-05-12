iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of USIG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 725,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.