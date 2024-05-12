iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.52. 1,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

