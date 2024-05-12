iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,597 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,351,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.