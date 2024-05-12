Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Holdings Raised by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after buying an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
RWJ opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.