Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

