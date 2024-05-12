Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) PT Raised to $23.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPI

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $222,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $222,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.