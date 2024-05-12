International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) PT Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8 %

INSW opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $62.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 34.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 204.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 126.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.