Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.96 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $22.80 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

