Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 801,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Report on INTR

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.