Insider Selling: Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £334,847.80 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.17) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6,636.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trainline Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95).

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

