Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £149.46 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($187.76).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.8 %

TW opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.13. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

