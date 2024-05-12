Insider Buying: Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Purchases A$48,400.00 in Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGregor purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$48,400.00 ($32,052.98).

Peter McGregor also recently made the following trade(s):

Imricor Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Imricor Medical Systems Company Profile

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal product includes the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and cardiac stimulator.

