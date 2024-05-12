Insider Buying: ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Director Buys $35,859.60 in Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

