InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

IPOOF stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.57.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

