InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,702,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

