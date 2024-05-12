Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $35.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 82.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

INFA stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. Informatica has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

