Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,431.43

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,431.43 ($17.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,421.59 ($17.86). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($17.99), with a volume of 153,984 shares trading hands.

Indivior Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,587.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,430.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00.

Insider Activity at Indivior

In related news, insider Mark Crossley sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.31), for a total value of £170,577.33 ($214,293.13). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

