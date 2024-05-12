indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.96. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock worth $1,081,244. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

