indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

