Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

