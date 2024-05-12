Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.04

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.04 and traded as high as $23.79. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 38,214 shares traded.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

