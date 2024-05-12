IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $51,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.82. The stock had a trading volume of 526,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

