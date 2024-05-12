ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. ICL Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

