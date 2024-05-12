ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. ICL Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

