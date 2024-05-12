iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 39.1% in April

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iCAD Price Performance

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

About iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

