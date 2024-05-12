iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 39.1% in April

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iCAD Price Performance
NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
