IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

IMG stock opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.81. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.94.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

