i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$394.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.9 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of IIIV traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 790,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,007.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

