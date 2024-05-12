Hovde Group Lowers Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $31.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

