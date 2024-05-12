Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.92. 2,318,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

